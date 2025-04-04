Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $211.00 to $195.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as low as $146.61 and last traded at $150.35, with a volume of 118863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.08.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.20.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.04 and a 200-day moving average of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.