AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in March

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14.

AGL Energy Limited engages in the supply of energy and other essential services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. It engages in the retail of electricity and gas; retail of broadband, mobile, and voice services; and provision of solar and energy products and services.

