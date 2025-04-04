AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 13,830,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 16,986,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 734,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 54,049 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

