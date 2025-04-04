Aimia (TSE:AIM) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 29677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Aimia in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aimia
Aimia Price Performance
Aimia Company Profile
Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aimia
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.