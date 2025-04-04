Aimia (TSE:AIM) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 29677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Aimia in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.54.

Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams.

