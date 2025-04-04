Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 298.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AKBA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $444.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akebia Therapeutics

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, insider Nicholas Grund sold 55,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $116,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,415.90. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 50,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $106,062.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 816,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,091.40. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,579 shares of company stock worth $589,216 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.