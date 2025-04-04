Aldebaran Capital LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Aldebaran Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $538,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $121.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $140.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average of $131.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.