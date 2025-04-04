Aldebaran Capital LLC Increases Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Aldebaran Capital LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the quarter. PMV Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,282.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 399,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

PMVP stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.45. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

