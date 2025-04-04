Alexander E. Timm Sells 1,144 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $153,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,659,366.25. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Root Price Performance

ROOT opened at $120.43 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.93. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.79 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 651.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Root during the third quarter valued at $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Root by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

