AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 98,509 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,509 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after purchasing an additional 870,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,054,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,261,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,906,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after acquiring an additional 389,576 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

