Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 123.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 788,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $90,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 825,863 shares of company stock valued at $100,413,839. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.72 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

