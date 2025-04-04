Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 305,039 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $67,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Shell from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

