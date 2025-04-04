Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $72.82 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $72,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 256,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $455.69 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.