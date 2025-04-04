Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $86.58 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,338,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $86,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brunswick by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 13.6 %

NYSE BC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

