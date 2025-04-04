Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $75,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of IWF opened at $346.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.92 and its 200 day moving average is $392.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.