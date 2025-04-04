Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 18,199 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RLI were worth $80,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in RLI by 580.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,445,000 after buying an additional 354,219 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in RLI by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,476,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.53. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $91.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $214,484.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,835.68. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $112,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,093.58. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. Insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

