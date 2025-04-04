Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $83,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE:GVA opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $105.20.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,914. This trade represents a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,227.84. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.