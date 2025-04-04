Allstate Corp Buys Shares of 21,673 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 201,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 274,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $3,949,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,010,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

