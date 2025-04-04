Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY):

4/2/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $338.00 to $342.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $328.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $280.00.

3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $300.00 to $338.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $287.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $338.00 to $351.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $385.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $302.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/26/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $384.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $284.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $262.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,865. The trade was a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

