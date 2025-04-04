Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY):
- 4/2/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $338.00 to $342.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $328.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $280.00.
- 3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $300.00 to $338.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $287.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $338.00 to $351.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $385.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $302.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/11/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 2/26/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $384.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $284.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $262.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.57.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
