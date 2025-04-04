Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells $104,537.09 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,824 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total transaction of $529,302.32.

On Monday, February 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $152.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.20 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,024,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,149,000 after acquiring an additional 264,962 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $526,000. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 16,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,733.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 123,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,596,000 after buying an additional 116,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

