ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) Stock Position Raised by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG – Free Report) by 204.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

EDOG stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.88.

The ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (EDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the ten GICS sectors excluding real estate. EDOG was launched on Mar 28, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

