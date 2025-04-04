alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €5.46 ($6.07) and last traded at €5.46 ($6.07). 7,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.44 ($6.04).

The stock has a market cap of $985.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is €5.58 and its 200-day moving average is €5.99.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

