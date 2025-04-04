Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Increased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $60.18. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

