AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Raymond Smith-Roberts Purchases 790,000 Shares

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMAGet Free Report) insider Raymond Smith-Roberts purchased 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,770.00 ($31,500.00).

AMA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.06.

About AMA Group



AMA Group Limited operates vehicle and heavy motor collision repair facilities in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Vehicle Collision Repairs, Heavy Motors, and Supply. The company offers rapid repairs of cars; specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs; and genuine, reclaimed, and aftermarket parts, as well as collision repair consumables for the mechanical and collision repair sectors.

Featured Articles

