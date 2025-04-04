American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,762 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $19,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 131.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE:AAT opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.81%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

