American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Holdings Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $31.61.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

