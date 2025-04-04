American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,799,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,513 shares during the period. American Healthcare REIT comprises approximately 1.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $107,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AHR opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHR. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

