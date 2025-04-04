American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

