American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Position Lifted by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.8 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

