American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after buying an additional 125,128 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $151.96 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.50.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

