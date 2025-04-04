American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

NYSE AWK traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.36. 3,275,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.49. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

