Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust
Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust
Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of COLD opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -270.59%.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Americold Realty Trust
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.