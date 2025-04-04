Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.33. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 71,462 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $212.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.55.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
