Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amgen by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 50,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $309.85 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.77. The company has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total transaction of $7,341,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,669.44. This trade represents a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. This trade represents a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.04.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

