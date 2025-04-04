Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) CEO Sells $74,570.30 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 21,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $74,570.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,642,821.60. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.51.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 292.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 164,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,319 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 670,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 608,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 82,173 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

