Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Boosted by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.3% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after acquiring an additional 413,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,302,000 after purchasing an additional 106,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after purchasing an additional 247,737 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after buying an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,958,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $180.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $176.87 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

