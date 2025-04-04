Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Somerville Kurt F’s 9th Largest Position

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after buying an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $111,470,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.87 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

