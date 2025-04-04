Analysts Offer Predictions for Cytosorbents FY2028 Earnings

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Cytosorbents in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2029 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 118.54%.

CTSO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,781,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,093,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 118,387 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

