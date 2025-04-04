Analysts Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT at $60.63

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Methanex from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. Methanex has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 188,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 84,462 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,077,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,770,000 after buying an additional 226,349 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.