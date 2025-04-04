Analysts Set RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) PT at $107.64

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. CIBC cut their price target on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get RB Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RB Global

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $743,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,125.95. The trade was a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,161 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in RB Global by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.81. RB Global has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $106.90. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.