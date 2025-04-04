Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 7.2% – Here’s Why

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 476,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,250,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $696.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 97.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

