Angela Dorothy Johnson Purchases 5,600 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Director Angela Dorothy Johnson bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,564.64.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 7.1 %

EDR opened at C$4.97 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$862.89 million, a P/E ratio of -29.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Articles

