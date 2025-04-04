AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.34)-($0.31) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $285-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.89 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.340–0.310 EPS.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.82 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $49,978.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,817 shares in the company, valued at $514,767.27. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Featured Articles

