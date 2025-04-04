Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,187,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 555.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 569,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,404,000 after acquiring an additional 482,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Marathon Capitl raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.20.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $297.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.