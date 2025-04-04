Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PFE opened at $24.30 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

View Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.