Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 452.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $1,492,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 301,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

