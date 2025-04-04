Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 334,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IAC by 922.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 4,238.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 229,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 224,131 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

