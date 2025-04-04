Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.05.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $224.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

