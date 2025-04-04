Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 2.6 %

AM opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

