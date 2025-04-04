Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 2,292,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,308.4 days.

Antofagasta Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $21.14 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88.

Antofagasta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 155.90%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

