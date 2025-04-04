AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.29 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 94.70 ($1.22). AO World shares last traded at GBX 94.80 ($1.22), with a volume of 225,978 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a market cap of £549.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.12.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

